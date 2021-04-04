Zinc Ore Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Business Strategies, Analysis, Demand, 2025 Forecast

Zinc is the 23rd most abundant element in the earth’s crust. Sphalerite, zinc sulfide, is and has been the principal ore mineral in the world. Zinc is necessary to modern living, and, in tonnage produced, stands fourth among all metals in world production – being exceeded only by iron, aluminum, and copper. Zinc uses range from metal products to rubber and medicines. About three-fourths of zinc used is consumed as metal, mainly as a coating to protect iron and steel from corrosion (galvanized metal), as alloying metal to make bronze and brass, as zinc-based die casting alloy, and as rolled zinc. The remaining one-fourth is consumed as zinc compounds mainly by the rubber, chemical, paint, and agricultural industries. Zinc is also a necessary element for proper growth and development of humans, animals, and plants; it is the second most common trace metal, after iron, naturally found in the human body.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Korea Zinc Group

Nyrstar

Hindustan Zinc

Glencore Xstrata

Votorantim

Boliden

Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals

Teck

China Minmetals Corp

Noranda Income Fund

Glencore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sphalerite

Siliceous Ore

Manganese-zinc- Ore

Others

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Zinc Alloy

Rolled Zinc

Others

