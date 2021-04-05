3D Medical Imaging Market is Expected to Reach US$ 30.3 Billion by 2026
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market was valued US$ 15.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39 % during a forecast period.
3D medical imaging market is used to create visual representations of the interior body by utilizing 3D imaging modalities such as a computed tomography scanner, and X-ray and it helps to the doctors inaccurate diagnosis as well as used for clinical analysis & medical intervention.
The growth factors in the global 3D medical imaging market are the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. New advances in imaging technologies in surgical systems such as O-arm surgical imaging systems, rising demand for robotic-assisted surgery systems & endoscopy devices. The growing prevalence of chronic disease releases key opportunities for 3D medical imaging market. Stringent regulatory framework & clinical trials with high installation & maintenance costs are limiting the 3D medical imaging market. However, the insufficiency of 3D contents, and lack of medical infrastructure, mainly in the developing economies are also restraining the market growth.
Magnetic resonance imaging, a computer produces a wide range of photos of the internal body part by using the powerful magnetic field and radio waves. Computed tomography uses sophisticated x-ray technology for detecting a variety of diseases and conditions of the body.
The on-premise based 3D medical imaging platform is being used in the premises of healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. The cloud-based 3D medical imaging platform supports 3-dimensional observing of medical & surgical images in case of surgery. The web-based 3D medical imaging platform enables the doctors, radiologists, physicians to uniquely manage their medical diagnostic display workstations from everywhere across the globe.
Oncology is the fastest growing segment owing to the rising cancer cases and the associated diagnostic procedures conducted. The diagnostic centreâ€™s segment has led the market and accounted for nearly 58% of the market share. The 3D medical imaging is more used in diagnostic centers compared to hospitals owing to most hospitals have a limited budget, & 3D medical imaging systems are expensive, thus hospitals depend on medium-sized diagnostic centers for 3D imaging. Diagnostic centers have skilled staffs & radiologists who are a physician.
The rising number of surgeries, increasing the prevalence of chronic disease, and the growing adoption of the hybrid operating room by hospitals across North America is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the progress of the North America 3D medical imaging market.
The key players operating in the global 3D medical imaging market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare, Analogic, ContextVision, EOS Imaging, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, FUJIFILM Medical System, Gendex, Hologic, Imaging Sciences International, Intelerad Medical System, Intrasense, Mindray Medical International, Mithil Scans, J. Morita, Planmeca, Samsung Medison America, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthcare, Sirona, SOREDEX, Tomtec Imaging Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Viking Systems.
The Scope of Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Components:
Hardware
Softwareâ€™s
Services
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Technology:
Anaglyphy
Stereoscopy
Auto-stereoscopy
Holography
Volumetric display
X-ray
ultrasound
(MRI) Magnetic Resonance Imaging
(CT) Computed Tomography scan
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Deployment:
On-premise based platform
Cloud-based platform
Web-based platform
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by Application:
Oncology
Cardiology
Orthopedic
Other application
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by End-users:
Hospitals
Ambulatory & healthcare centers
Diagnostic centers
Research centers
Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Key Players Operating In the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Medical Corp.
Philips Healthcare
Analogic
ContextVision
EOS Imaging
Esaote
Fuel 3D Technologies
FUJIFILM Medical System
Gendex
Hologic
Imaging Sciences International
Intelerad Medical System
Intrasense
Mindray Medical International
Mithil Scans
J.Morita
Planmeca
Samsung Medison America
Shimadzu
Siemens Healthcare
Sirona
SOREDEX
Tomtec Imaging Systems
Toshiba Medical Systems
Viking Systems
