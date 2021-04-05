AIR TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
The air transportation industry uses aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, however, scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included under the air transportation industry.
Global airlines are focusing on alternate streams of revenue to increase revenues and profit margins. This is mainly due to increasing competition in the air transportation industry as airlines are cutting ticket prices owing to decline in aircraft turbine fuel costs, thus having a negative impact on profit margins. In this regard, an important alternate revenue generating stream for air carriers is the sales of ancillary products and services across their value chain. Ancillary products and services include pre-checking of baggage, booking preferred seats, excess baggage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
In 2018, the global Air Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Air Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
American Airlines
Delta Air Lines
United Continental Holdings
Lufthansa
FedEx
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000267-global-air-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Passenger Air Transportation
Chartered Air Transportation
Cargo Air Transportation
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Air Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Air Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transportation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Passenger Air Transportation
1.4.3 Chartered Air Transportation
1.4.4 Cargo Air Transportation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Transportation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air Transportation Market Size
2.2 Air Transportation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Transportation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Air Transportation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 American Airlines
12.1.1 American Airlines Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Air Transportation Introduction
12.1.4 American Airlines Revenue in Air Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 American Airlines Recent Development
12.2 Delta Air Lines
12.2.1 Delta Air Lines Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Transportation Introduction
12.2.4 Delta Air Lines Revenue in Air Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Delta Air Lines Recent Development
12.3 United Continental Holdings
12.3.1 United Continental Holdings Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Air Transportation Introduction
12.3.4 United Continental Holdings Revenue in Air Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 United Continental Holdings Recent Development
12.4 Lufthansa
12.4.1 Lufthansa Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Air Transportation Introduction
12.4.4 Lufthansa Revenue in Air Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Lufthansa Recent Development
12.5 FedEx
12.5.1 FedEx Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Air Transportation Introduction
12.5.4 FedEx Revenue in Air Transportation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 FedEx Recent Development
Continued…..
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4000267-global-air-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000267-global-air-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025