Alfalfa Market Global Industry Analysis, Future Market Scope, Key Competitors, Application, Size by Countries, Growth by Region during Forecast Period 201-2025
Report on “Global Alfalfa Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends
Alfalfa, also called lucerne and called Medicago sativa in binomial nomenclature, is a perennial flowering plant in the legume family Fabaceae。
Global Alfalfa market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of increasing demand for forage and roughage from the animal husbandry industries such as dairy, poultry, etc. In addition to this, the growth in the global alfalfa market can be attributed to the shrinking or limited land availability for grazing animals. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products by the growing population is surging the demand for alfalfa as a highly proteinaceous and digestible fiber rich content animal feed.
The global Alfalfa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alfalfa volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alfalfa market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alfalfa Monegros
S&W Seed
Riverina
Mc Cracken Hay
Cubeit Hay
M&C Hay
Standlee Hay
Anderson Hay & Grain
Border Valley
Carli Group
Grupo Osés
Oregon Hay Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hay
Pellet
Segment by Application
Meat/dairy animal feed
Horse feed
Poultry
