Anti-Jamming Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on "Global Anti-Jamming Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025". Anti-Jamming Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of the Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Novatel, Cobham, Mayflower, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Harris, Hwa Create Technology, etc.

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications.

But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer – in other words a GPS receiver.

A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing.

Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field.

North America held the largest share of the Anti-jamming market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to be the second-largest by 2022. This growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and some South-East Asian countries, between Japan and North Korea, and disputes between South Korea and North Korea. These political tensions are expected to fuel the military expenditures in these respective countries, and a significant portion of this expenditure is expected to be invested in GPS anti-jamming. The Anti-jamming market in Rest of world is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The volatile situation in Syria and the threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has prompted many of the regional powers there such as Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia to increase defense spending for their armed forces, which includes installing GPS anti-jamming systems.

This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. The issue is export control. This, of course, varies by country. In the U.S., a CRPA developed towards a defense program is likely to have International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions attached to it. In Canada, CRPAs are subject to the Controlled Goods Program. In the UK, CRPAs sit on the “dual-use” export control list, which recognizes that CRPAs have both military and non-military application. An export license is usually required.

Of the major players of the Anti-Jamming market, Raytheon maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Raytheon accounted for 6.80 % of the Global revenue market share in 2017, followed by Rockwell Collins with 3.57 revenue market share. Anti-jam was a military technology major for military applications. In many countries, Anti-jamming was a little-known military problem.

The Anti-Jamming market was valued at 3540 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Jamming.

This report presents the worldwide Anti-Jamming market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

Hwa Create Technology

Anti-Jamming Breakdown Data by Type

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Anti-Jamming Breakdown Data by Application

Military & Government

Commercial

Anti-Jamming Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Anti-Jamming Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Anti-Jamming status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Anti-Jamming manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Jamming :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anti-Jamming market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

