Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Recruitment Market 2019-2024
“Electronic Recruitment Market” Report 2019 covered product scope, Share, Size, Market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales Growth, Demand, Supply, production, capacity.Electronic Recruitment Industry report also explores the worldwide players of the Market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2024.
Electronic Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Segmentation by product type:
Full-time Recruitment
Part-time Recruitment
Segmentation by application:
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Recruit
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
