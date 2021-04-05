Backup Power Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Backup Power Industry

Power outages can be caused due to natural calamities, overload, or equipment failures. It is a recurring problem that disrupts the operations in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The monetary losses incurred vary from sector to sector and can run into millions. Therefore, to minimize the losses and stay protected against utility power outages, backup power systems are being adopted where the momentary power outages do not disrupt the operations. For instance, installing a diesel generator for emergency backup can meet the full load that it is designed for under 10 seconds.

The availability of diverse backup power systems is one of the primary drivers for market growth. Traditionally, diesel power generators were used for backup power due to their relatively low price and the easy availability of diesel. However, over the years the increasing emission concerns due to the utilization of traditional power generators has led to the rise of alternate sources such as battery energy storage systems, hybrid power, and fuel cells. APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the backup power market, expected to showcase a CAGR of nearly 6% through the forecast period. The unreliability of grid power infrastructure in the developing countries of the region has created a strong need for backup power sources. The EU is encouraging distributed generation by providing feed in tariffs and incentives, which is driving the installation of off-grid energy systems such as fuel cells and battery energy storage systems.

The global Backup Power market is valued at 14900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Backup Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backup Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aggreko

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Cummins

LG Chem

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Generator

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Backup Power Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backup Power

1.2 Backup Power Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backup Power Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diesel Generator

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Backup Power Segment by Application

1.3.1 Backup Power Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Backup Power Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Backup Power Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Backup Power Market Size

1.5.1 Global Backup Power Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Backup Power Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Backup Power Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backup Power Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Backup Power Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Backup Power Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Backup Power Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Backup Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backup Power Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Backup Power Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Backup Power Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Backup Power Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Backup Power Production

3.4.1 North America Backup Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Backup Power Production

3.5.1 Europe Backup Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Backup Power Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Backup Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Backup Power Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Backup Power Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Backup Power Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Backup Power Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Backup Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Backup Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Backup Power Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Backup Power Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Backup Power Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Backup Power Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Backup Power Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Backup Power Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Backup Power Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Backup Power Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Backup Power Business

7.1 Aggreko

7.1.1 Aggreko Backup Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Backup Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aggreko Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bloom Energy

7.2.1 Bloom Energy Backup Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Backup Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bloom Energy Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Caterpillar

7.3.1 Caterpillar Backup Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Backup Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Caterpillar Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cummins

7.4.1 Cummins Backup Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Backup Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cummins Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Backup Power Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Backup Power Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem Backup Power Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

