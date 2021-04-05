Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
With the increasing number of the dental and orthopedic implants, demand for the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite continues to remain high among the manufacturers. As bioceramics and hydroxyapatite continue to remain an important component in the production of the dental and orthopedic implants they are also known as medical ceramics. Aluminum oxide, zirconia, calcium phosphate (tricalcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite) and bioglass are witnessed to be the most commonly used bioceramics. These are mostly oxides, carbides or nitrides based and have excellent biocompatibility.
The global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cam Bioceramics
Sigma Graft
ALB Technology Limited
SofSera
Fluidinova
Bio-Rad
Bonesupport AB
GE Healthcare
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Material Type
Aluminium Oxide
Zirconia
Calcium Phosphate
Others
By Type
Bio-Inert
Bio-Active
Bio-Resorbable
Segment by Application
Dental Implants
Orthopaedic Implants
Implantable Electronic Devices
Others
