Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2023

The Report of Global Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market by Market Research Future Covers the Information like Global Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market – Highlights

A bunion is a protruding bone from the joint at the base of the big toes. Bunions most commonly affect both the inner foot of the toe and the outside of the foot at the base of the little toe referred as a bunionette or tailor’s bunion. Bunions may or may not cause symptoms, which are a progressive deformity. Treatment of bunions can include rest, icing, alteration of footwear, foot supports (orthotics), medications, steroid injections, and/or surgery.

Bunions most commonly affect women. It has been proven that tight-fitting shoes, especially high-heel and narrow-toed shoes might increase the risk for bunion formation. Constant pressure or friction on the bunion can lead to skin breakdown and infection that may require antibiotic therapy. Changing lifestyle with the increased risk of obesity and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the global bunion treatment market during the forecast period.

Request Sample copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5195

Competitive Players:

Some of key the players in the global bunion treatment market are Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Tornier N.V. (Netherlands), Össur (Iceland), Acumed, LLC (U.S.), and Extremity Medical, LLC (U.S.), De Puy Synthes (U.S.), Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), BioPro, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofix Holdings Inc. (U.S.), OrthoHelix Surgical Designs, Inc. (U.S.), Mondeal Medical Systems GmbH (Germany) and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global bunion treatment consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Americas hold the second largest share of the global bunion treatment market owing to the growing trend to use high heels. This can exacerbate the problem because they tip the body’s weight forward, forcing the toes into the front of the shoe. Some studies suggest that bunion occur nearly 10 times more frequently in women. Companies are collaborating with manufacturers and marketing firms, thus facilitating the development of better products available at lower prices. In 2016, DePuy Synthes acquired BioMedical Enterprises to gain the latter’s extensive product portfolio of foot and ankle devices.

The European market dominated the global bunion treatment market owing to the high prevalence rate of this disease in the Eastern European regions. Especially in older women, foot disorders are a major cause of disability and sedentary habits. In Germany, a study was conducted involving almost 3,000 women and men ages 56 and older found that women are more likely to have bunions as they get older.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the American market during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation Analysis:

The bunion treatment is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into medical history, physical examination, X-rays, radiography, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into self-care, medications, device, medical procedures, and surgery. The self-care is segmented into wide shoes, cold compress, and bunion pads. The medication segmented into analgesic, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. The device is segmented into braces. The medical procedure is divided into callus shaving and the surgery is classified into bone surgery. Furthermore, the bone surgery is classified into different types including distal chevron osteotomy, scarf or ludloff osteotomy, crescent osteotomy, and lapidus procedure.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare service providers, podiatrists, research organizations, and academic institutes.

Some Points from TOC of Bunion (Hallux Valgus) Treatment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

TOC CONTINUED….

Browse Complete 100 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 30+ Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bunion-treatment-market-5195

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]