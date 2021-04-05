Business Intelligence Tools Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2024
Business intelligence tool is a type of application software designed to retrieve, analyze, transform and report data for business intelligence.
This study considers the Business Intelligence Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Lexalytics
Sysomos
Lingumatics
Abzooba (Xpresso)
General Sentiment, Inc.
Medalla
Tableau Software
Actuate Corporation
Oracle
CloudAnalytics
Good Data
Qlik Technologies
IBM
SAP
Tibco
SAS
