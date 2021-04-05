Dental Elevator & Luxator Market 2019 Developments in Future, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Key Information on Major Key Players, Incredible Possibilities by Forecast 2024
Research Report On “Global Dental Elevator & Luxator Industry 2019” Highlights on Market Segmentation, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Evolution, Innovation & Sustainability, Regulatory And Political Guidelines For the Industry.
Dental luxator periotomes are specially designed periodontal ligament knifes with a fine tapering blade that compresses the alveolar and cuts the membrane to enable the dentist to ease the tooth from its socket gently.
The extraction operation may be performed with the minimum amount of tissue damage. There are eight models to choose from, beginning with the smallest 1mm- 1S with a straight blade and going up to 5mm- 5S. Various angles have been added to the 3mm and 5mm models according to the needs of the dentists.
The global Dental Elevator & Luxator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dental Elevator & Luxator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Elevator & Luxator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Patterson Dental
Henry Schein
Dentsply Sirona
3M
Straumann
Danaher Corporation
PLANMECA OY
Carestream Health
Biolase
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dental Elevators
Dental Luxators
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Research and Academic Institutes
