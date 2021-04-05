Amphibious Landing Craft Market – Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Amphibious landing craft are small and medium sized watercrafts such as boats and barges which are used to transport naval landing forces, personnel, vehicles, and equipment. These are produced in different designs with advanced engineering features. The amphibious landing crafts have various applications in countering terrorism threats, maritime boundary conflicts and securing seaborne trading. It is estimated that there will be a substantial growth of the global amphibious landing craft market due to deployment of remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) using these vehicles.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6880

Rising conflicts between countries is a macro factor driving growth of the global amphibious landing craft market. Additionally, governments around the globe are investing on procuring amphibious assault ships to strenghten their armed and naval forces. For instance, in 2017, the Indian Navy comissioned an amphibious landing craft which is deployed for multi-role activities such as beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands. Furthermore, seaborne trading demands increased security, which increases the demand of amphibious landing craft for the improvement of surveillance capabilities. Hence, increasing investments by the government, would majorly contribute to the growth of the global amphibious landing craft market.

The amphibious landing craft is a type of boat used by amphibious forces to transport equipment and troops to the shore. They are used for transporting tracked or wheeled vehicles and troops from ships to beachheads, sea shores or piers.

Global amphibious landing craft market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, as the increasing conflicts among countries and deployment of ROVs using these amphibious landing craft. Amphibious landing crafts are also used for providing trainings, oversee naval operations and transportation of heavy military vehicles from ship to shore. North America holds the largest market share in the global amphibious landing craft market, and it is expected to be followed by Europe.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global amphibious landing craft market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the amphibious landing craft market by type, operation, application and by region.

Segmentation:

By Type

Landing Craft Utility (LCU)

Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)

Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) and Others

By Operation

Amphibious operation

Naval operation

Maritime Security and Other operations

By Application

Vehicle Transportation

Infantry Transportation and others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The key players of the Global Amphibious Landing Craft Market are Almaz Shipbuilding (Europe), CNIM (France), Griffon Hoverwork (UK), Marine Alutech Oy Ab (Finland), Textron Systems (US), L3 Technologies, Inc.(US), Abu Dhabi Ship Building (UAE), Goa Shipyard Ltd. (India), Wetland Equipment Company (US), Wilco Manufacturing, L.L.C.(US) and among others

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amphibious-landing-craft-market-6880

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR) we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

The MRFR team has a supreme objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies, by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which helps answer their most important questions.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]