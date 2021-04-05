Gamma Knife Market Future Growth Opportunities in the Gamma Knife Industry, Upcoming Trends, Analysis of Strategic Framework, Key Initiatives, Market Offerings and Financial Performance

Report on “Global Gamma Knife Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends

Gamma Knife is an alternative to traditional brain surgery and whole brain radiation therapy for the treatment of complex, difficult brain conditions

Growing prevalence of cancer, brain tumors, & neurological diseases as well as increasing adoption of gamma knife instruments in surgical centers owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries are few factors anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, technological upgradation and advancements are also expected to drive the market.

The global Gamma Knife market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gamma Knife volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elekta

Starmap Medicine & Technology

Accuray

BrainLab

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America

IBA Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Nordion

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Varian Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brain surgery

Other tissue sugery

Segment by Application

Malignant tumors

Ocular diseases

Benign tumors

Functional disorders

Vascular disorders

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Gamma Knife Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Gamma Knife Market Competition by Manufacturers



Chapter Three: Global Gamma Knife Production Market Share by Regions



Chapter Four: Global Gamma Knife Consumption by Regions



Chapter Five: Global Gamma Knife Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type



Chapter Six: Global Gamma Knife Market Analysis by Applications



Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gamma Knife Business



Chapter Eight: Gamma Knife Manufacturing Cost Analysis



Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers



Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics



Chapter Eleven: Global Gamma Knife Market Forecast



Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source



