Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Scope of the Report:

With the raw material advantage, China is the dominate producer and exporter in rare earth phosphors industry. The production market share of China has reached about 63.62% in 2015. In additional, China is also the largest consumer of rare earth phosphors, about 59.12% of the global production was consumed in China in 2015. Japan is the second producer with the market share of 23.74% in 2015.Top four manufacturers in rare earth phosphors are Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material, Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry, NICHIA, Jiangsu Tiancai, according for 36.05% of the total amount.

The worldwide market for Rare Earth Phosphors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.2% over the next five years, will reach 390 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rare Earth Phosphors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NICHIA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Intematix Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials

OSAM

TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO

Nemoto Lumi-Materials

APN Technology

TOSHIBA MATERIALS

Phosphor Technology

Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material

Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry

Jiangsu Tiancai

Grirem Advanced Materials

Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting

Shanghai Yuelong New Materials

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rare Earth Blue Phosphor

Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor

Rare Earth Green Phosphor

Rare Earth Red Phosphor

Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor

Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor

Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Lamp Industry

Display Industry

Special Light Industry

Others

