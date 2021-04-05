Global Road Safety Market 2019 Demand, Production Status, Current Trends, Key Insights, Top Companies Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2026

Road safety solutions are implemented by the authorities preventing the road users from getting injured or slaughtered. The implementation of road safety methods, such as red light enforcement, incident detection system, and others ensures reduced traffic deaths and increases the overall safety of the road users. After witnessing a lot of road traffic deaths due to accidents, breaking the red lights, over speeding among others, a lot of nations have regulated the road safety policies minimizing the risk of certain mishaps. Global road safety market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global road safety market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In solution, the wide adoption of red light enforcement solution across the world has made the segment the highest revenue generation segment. The road safety is increasingly taken care by the government by enforcing red light traffic solutions, which has resulted in increased safety of the people in urban areas specifically.

In service, the organizations in the world are relying heavily on the IT infrastructure for smooth flow of business operations. This has raised the adoption of managed services in the road safety market, and hence growing at the fastest CAGR by 2026.

Top Players:

Jenoptik

Kapsch AG

Sensys Gatso Group AB

American Traffic Solutions

3M

Redflex Traffic Systems, INC.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

Motorola Solutions, INC.

Idemia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Information Engineering Group Inc.

Swarco AG

Conduent, INC.

Saferoad Holding ASA

Market Segmentation

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional and Managed ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

The global road safety market is segmented into two notable segments which include solution and service.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into nine solutions, including red light enforcement, speed enforcement, incident detection system, bus lane compliance, automated solutions, process violations, passenger data processing, semi-automated solutions, and others. Automated solutions are further classified into E-gates and automatic license plate recognition. Bus lane compliance solution is likely to grow at a very robust rate in coming years as most of the manufacturers are coming up with the solutions. LaneClear automated bus lane compliance solution offered by American Traffic Solutions ensures vehicles to travel in a designated lane, so as to avoid further mishaps.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional and managed. Professional service is further categorized into consulting and system integration, training, support, and maintenance, and risk assessment and analysis.

