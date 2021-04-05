Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc
IBM
Juniper Networks
Array Networks, Inc
Cohesive Networks
Singtel
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
NCP engineering GmbH
Virtela Technology Services Incorporated
Google Inc
Robustel
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Routers
Switches
Firewalls
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Individual
Commercial Use
Public Service
Others
