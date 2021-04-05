Global Zeolite for Detergents Market 2019 Competitive Scenario, Industry Trend, Share, Size, Sales, Supply Demand, Analysis by 2025
Zeolites are micro porous crystalline solid structures made of aluminum, silicon and oxygen that form a tetragonal framework with cavities wherein cations such as water, sulfur and other small molecules may reside. Zeolites are also known as molecular sieves. Generally, zeolites are of two types: natural zeolites and synthetic zeolites. Around 232 unique zeolite frameworks have been identified and over 40 frameworks of zeolites are known. Synthetic zeolites are predominantly used as detergent builders and absorbents and catalysts. Natural zeolites, on the other hand, find applications in soil amendment, feed additives, water treatment and construction, among others. The core components of detergents are surfactants, builders, bleaching agents, enzymes and special additives, among others. In detergents, zeolites are used as builders to improve the performance of surfactants and other detergent additives by softening the water through the ion exchange process.
The global Zeolite for Detergents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Zeolite for Detergents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zeolite for Detergents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PQ Group Holdings Inc
Chalco Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd
National Aluminium Company Limited
Anten Chemical Co. Ltd
Silkem d.o.o
IQE Group
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd
Sachem Inc
Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co. Ltd
Manek Group (Manek Mineral)
Kunjan Silicate Pvt. Ltd
Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd
Guangzhou Hengbang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd
Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co. Ltd
Luoyang Jianlong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Zeolite A
Zeolite P
Zeolite X and AX
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Zeolite for Detergents Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Zeolite for Detergents Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Zeolite for Detergents Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Zeolite for Detergents Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zeolite for Detergents Business
Chapter Eight: Zeolite for Detergents Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Zeolite for Detergents Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
