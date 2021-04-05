Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2019 to 2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2025. Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of the Gemalto, Atos SE, Westone, Thales, Ultra Electronics, Utimaco, JN UNION, JN TASS, Beijing Sansec Technology, Yubico, SWIFT, Micro Focus, Futurex, SPYRUS Inc., Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Breakdown Data by Type, General Purpose HSMs, Payment HSMs, etc.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @:https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2880572

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

The Hardware Security Module industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Gemalto have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Gemalto has become as a global leader. In Germany, Utimaco leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Beijing Guangzhou province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as JN UNION. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 24%. China’s consumption market share of 14.5% with a quicker growing speed of CAGR 18%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market was valued at 1080 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2450 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hardware Security Modules (HSM). This report presents the worldwide Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gemalto

Atos SE

Westone

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Utimaco

JN UNION

JN TASS

Beijing Sansec Technology

Yubico

SWIFT

Micro Focus

Futurex

SPYRUS Inc.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Breakdown Data by Type

General Purpose HSMs

Payment HSMs

Others

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Others

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hardware Security Modules (HSM) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Buy the Latest Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2880572

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]