Incredible Growth on Blockchain in Healthcare Market and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like iSolve LLC, Healthcoin, Deepmind Health, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Factom, PokitDok, SimplyVital Health

Currently, several healthcare systems are facing challenges attributed to limited access to care, exorbitant costs, imprecise reimbursement models, and the unreliable quality of patient safety & care. This has resulted in the innovative formation of the new accurate healthcare ecosystem. Advance technologies including blockchain and deep learning can help in saving costs, increase data flow, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance patient experience and outcomes. In 2017, FDA and IBM Watson partnered to secure patient data exchange by leveraging blockchain technology.

The “Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain in Healthcare industry with a focus on the global blockchain in healthcare market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography. The global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report: iSolve LLC, Healthcoin, Deepmind Health, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Factom Inc., PokitDok Inc, SimplyVital Health Inc., Proof.Work, and Guardtime among others.

Blockchain in Healthcare Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Blockchain in Healthcare Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

