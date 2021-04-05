Latest Significant Trends for IT BFSI Market Growth By Application, Technology Service, Industry Vertical and Top Players like Accenture, Adobe, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) offer various types of banking solutions and services, usually used by the BPOs or IT firms and in companies that manage data processing and software development activities. Integration of IT with the BFSI industry enables to provide technological solutions to the firms which have large confidential data and unsorted data along with concerns for data security. The key factors such as customized IT solutions for specific banking needs and rising need to improve and enhance customer experience are propelling the growth of IT BFSI market. However, privacy and security concerns owing to advanced cybersecurity attacks is the major challenge that is expected to hamper the IT BFSI market growth.

The “Global IT BFSI Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT BFSI market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IT BFSI market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, and geography. The global IT BFSI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IT BFSI market.

Key Players: Accenture, Adobe Inc., Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute among others.

As leading companies in IT BFSI Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the global IT BFSI market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the IT BFSI market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global IT BFSI market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the IT BFSI market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IT BFSI market based on sensor type, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IT BFSI market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The IT BFSI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

