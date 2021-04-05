Massive Growth of Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Outlook to 2027 with Top Leading Players ADP, 1 2 Cloud Payroll, Ceridian HCM, CloudPay, FinancialForce, IRIS Software Group, Kronos, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group, Zoho

Payroll software organizes, automates, and simplifies complex compensation planning and facilitates managers to increase accuracy, improve budget allocations, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprises are adopting payroll software to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with accuracy, up-to-date and auditable processes. Moreover, numerous firms are installing cloud-based payroll software as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The cloud-based payroll software market is propelled by ease of system enhancements & updates, secured cloud backup of employee data, and advantages over on-premise solutions. However, regulatory compliances and synchronizing domestic HR processes with global HR standards is a major challenge that is anticipated to hinder the market growth to a certain degree.

Worldwide Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud-based Payroll Software Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Cloud-based Payroll Software players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

1. ADP, LLC

2. 1 2 Cloud Payroll Ltd.

3. Ceridian HCM, Inc.

4. CloudPay

5. FinancialForce

6. IRIS Software Group Ltd

7. Kronos Incorporated

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Sage Group

10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Cloud-based Payroll Software Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Cloud-based Payroll Software Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period.

Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions