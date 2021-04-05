Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions
Global "Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market" Research Report
According to this study, over the next five years the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Meetings
Incentives
Exhibitions
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Tourism
Business Activities
Sports Activities
Government
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Questex, LLC
CWT Meetings & Events
IBTM Events
BCD Meetings and Events
Capital Travel and Events
CiEvents
Conference Care Ltd
The Freeman Company
ATPI Ltd
