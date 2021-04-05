Methanol Market : Growth Factors And Competitive Players Till 2027 | , BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.

The “Global Methanol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the methanol market with detailed market segmentation by feedstock, derivatives, end-user industry and geography. The global methanol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Methanol is a liquid form chemical which is colorless, flammable, volatile and poisonous. Methanol is generally called wood alcohol because it was once produced primarily as a byproduct of the destructive distillation of wood. Methanol is produced with the synthesis of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Its key use is in organic synthesis, as a fuel, solvent and antifreeze. Methanol is very useful for combating the formation of hydrates in pipelines and process equipment.

Top Key Players:

Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China XLX Fertiliser Ltd., Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Mitsui & Co. Ltd, SABIC, Sipchem, Zagros Petrochemical Company.

The reports cover key developments in the methanol market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of feedstock:

Natural gas

Coal

Oil

On the basis of derivatives:

Ormaldehyde

Acetic acid

Dimethyl ether

Gasoline

Solvents

Methyl methacrylate

On the Basis of end-user:

Transportation

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging, pharmaceuticals

Paints & coatings

Water treatment

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

The report analyzes factors affecting the methanol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the methanol market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the methanol market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

