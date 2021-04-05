Mobile Analytics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile analytics refers to measuring and analyzing the data generated by mobile-based platforms such as mobile websites and applications. A mobile analytics platform enables tracking, measuring and comprehensive understanding of how mobile users are interacting with various mobile sites and applications. Using the data generated by these mobile-based platforms, businesses are improving their cross-channel marketing initiatives, optimizing consumer experience with their mobile-based platform, and enhancing consumer retention and engagement.

The global mobile analytics market is estimated to witness an impressive CAGR of 24% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Factors attributable to such growth include a rapid penetration of mobile devices, the rising adoption of smartphones, and the increase in the usage of 3G and 4G networks. Also, surging network connectivity among various emerging economies across the globe is making data collection for analysis an easier task, further propelling adoption of mobile analytics platforms across diverse industry verticals. Moreover, with the growing dependency of end users on their mobile phones has caused businesses to adopt mobile-first strategies to market and advertise their products and services. This has proliferated the data generated due to mobile usage, hence driving the mobile analytics market lucratively. Furthermore, the advent of big data analytics coupled with the rising connectivity is contributing to the growth of the mobile analytics market significantly.

Major Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Flurry (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Mixpanel (U.S.),

Localytics (U.S.),

Comscore (U.S.),

Webtrends (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The Mobile Analytics Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 5 Billion by 2023, at 24% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry Update

March 2019: Adhara, a mobile app analytics platform powered by machine learning, was launched by UserReplay. Adhara includes features such as unique event-based analytics, segmentation, monetization, high-fidelity session replay, and CX scoring, which are also a part of UserReplay’s Customer Experience Analytics Platform.

Segmentation:

The global mobile analytics market has been segmented on the basis of user-type, solution, and vertical by Market Research Future (MRFR). By user-type, the mobile analytics market has been segmented into in-app behavioral analytics, mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics, and application performance analytics. The mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics segment has been further segmented into ad attribution analysis, campaign analytics, and conversion funnel analysis. The in-app behavioral analytics segment has been further segmented into event tracking, touch heat maps, and user profiling and demographics. The application performance analytics segment has been further segmented into mobile A/B testing and cross-platform analysis.

By organization size, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the global mobile analytics market has been segmented into travel & logistics, retail & e-commerce, automotive, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, BFSI, and IT & telecommunication.

Regional Analysis:

Market Research Future has geographically segmented the mobile analytics market into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, as well as, the Rest of the World (RoW) in their latest report. North America is anticipated to pose as the largest market for mobile analytics due to burgeoning investments in mobile advertising in the region. With a high number of mobile users and rising adoption of 4G networks are predicted to propel mobile analytics market growth in the region. Also, the presence of major market players in the region is estimated to drive further growth to North America.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to witness the fastest growth for mobile analytics during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Rising penetration of smartphones, burgeoning adoption of 4G networks and favorable government initiatives towards better network connectivity are projected to push the mobile analytics market in the region.

