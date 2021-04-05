Omega-3 PUFA Market 2019 Impacts Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution to 2027 | Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Epax, GC Rieber, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The “Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Omega-3 PUFA Market with detailed market segmentation by group, base-stock, product type, end user industry and geography.

Omega3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that are widely distributed in nature and form an important element in the constituents of animal lipid metabolism, human diet and physiology. There are three classes of polyunsaturated fatty acids which includes omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) is present in plant oils, such as flaxseed, soybean and canola oils. Likewise, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) are mostly found in fish, but microalgae synthesized these components and not the fish.

Top Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Epax, GC Rieber, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type:

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

Based on source:

Marine

Plants

The marine segment is further divided into, fish oil, algal oil, krill oil and others. The plant’s segment includes flaxseed oil, chia seed oil and others.

On the basis of application:

Dietary supplements

Functional foods & beverages

Pharmaceuticals,

Infant formula

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

