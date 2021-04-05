Online Language Learning Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 – Industry Research Report 2019
Online Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation. It empowers self-paced interactive learning environments that enable learners to achieve learning outcomes without being restricted to place or time. Generally, such environments involve numerous opportunities for participation users and multiple methods for motivating their success. Online language learning often entails high levels of self-directed and reciprocal learning or supporting peer learning.
China is the largest countries of online language learning in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 30% of the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 26%, and North America is followed with the share about 16%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Language Learning market will register a 17.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18300 million by 2024, from US$ 8140 million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Language Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
English
Chinese (Mandarin)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Individual Learner
Institutional Learners
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Berlitz Languages
Vipkid
Pearson ELT
Sanako Corporation
51talk
Inlingua International
Rosetta Stone
EF Education First
New Oriental
Wall Street English
iTutorGroup
Babbel
Busuu
Eleutian Technology
