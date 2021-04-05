Phosphorus Trichloride Market Global Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Shares, Regional Sales Outlook, Updated Business Players and Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023

Market Overview:

Phosphorus trichloride is a chemical compound consisting of phosphorus and chlorine. It is a white to light yellow in color with a pungent smell of hydrochloric acid. The product occurs in its pure natural form and can also be manufactured synthetically. It is primarily used in chemical synthesis of organophosphorus compounds and is a precursor to chemicals such as phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5), phosphoryl chloride (POCl3), and thiophosphoryl chloride (PSCl3).

The global phosphorus trichloride market is majorly driven by growing demand for manufacturing commodity chemicals and agrochemicals. Organophosphonates are used in a various water treatment processes as cleaners, chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors and anti-scaling agent which is likely to drive the market growth. The surging demand for agrochemicals to meet the increasing consumption needs of rapidly growing population is another major factor driving growth of the market. It is a key ingredient in the manufacturing of gasoline additives, which is expected to propel the market growth due to high efficiency and better quality fuels from automotive sector. Moreover, the high demand for phosphorus trichloride as a plasticizer is further augmenting the market growth owing to their use in PVC for providing improved flexibility, plasticity, and durability. The product is a raw material to the drug named Sulfadiazine used for prevention of diseases such as rheumatic fever, chancroid, chlamydia, and infections from Haemophilus influenzae. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, there were 33.4 million cases of rheumatic heart disease and 10.5 million disability-adjusted life-years due to rheumatic heart disease globally. The increasing awareness about the heart related and sexually transmitted diseases is driving the market growth. It is also used for electrodeposition of metal on rubber and for production of flame retardants.

However, it is classified as extremely toxic and corrosive under EU Directive 67/548/EEC, which may challenge the market growth during the assessment period. Additionally, National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) have set limitations on the exposure of the product.

Market Segmentation;

The global phosphorus trichloride market is segmented on the basis of the application and region.

Based on the application, the global phosphorus trichloride market is segmented into chemical intermediate, agrochemicals, a gasoline additive, plasticizer, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Geographically, the global phosphorus trichloride market is segmented into five major regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The global phosphorus chloride market is segmented into five major regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global phosphorus trichloride market due to the high demand for chemical and agrochemical industries. The use of phosphorus trichloride in the manufacturing of fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides is the major driver of the market in this region owing to the need for better crop productivity and high yield.

The high demand for phosphorus trichloride from robust chemical industries drives the market in the North American region. Furthermore, the demand for pharmaceuticals in the U.S. drives the market growth positively.

The chemicals and plastics & polymers industries are the major driver of the phosphorus trichloride market in the European region.

The Latin American market is driven by the increased product demand for manufacturing plasticizers with Brazil and Argentina being the major countries.

Lastly, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to showcase a significant growth on account of the increasing demand for agrochemicals and pesticides.

