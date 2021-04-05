Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market set to grow according to forecasts 2027 Abaxis, Abbott, Binx Health, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenePOC

Point-of-care test is conducted on patients at or close to a site where a patient encounters the health care system. The test has a fast turnaround time and offers necessary data to conduct additional treatment of a patient. The molecular methods of diagnosis are being most popular due to speed, low cost, and ease of use for POC applications.

The ability to diagnose infectious diseases at the site with limited infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing R&D activities for development in molecular diagnostics tests is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Get PDF sample copy of research report: bit.ly/2SNDlv3

“The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market based on product & services, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.”

The List of Companies

1. Abaxis

2. Abbott

3. Binx Health, Inc.

4. bioMérieux SA

5. Danaher

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7. GenePOC Inc.

8. Mesa Biotech

9. Quidel Corporation

10. Siemens Healthineers

The “Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading point-of-care molecular diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as, assays & kits, instruments/analyzers and software & services. On the basis of technology, the market is classified as, real time PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) and other technologies. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is categorized based on applications such as, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, oncology, and other applications. Based on end user, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented as, physician offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, research institutes, and other end users.

Get discount on this [email protected] bit.ly/2ImZOtZ

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in the coming years, owing to rising prevalence of infectious diseases and availability of government initiatives in United States and Canada. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, due to lower availability of large clinical testing spaces as well as the need for clinical tests in nations such as China and India.

The report analyzes factors affecting point-of-care molecular diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in these regions.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost.

Key benefits-

• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions in the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market.

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, north america, europe, asia pacific, and the rest of the world (latin america and the middle east & africa).

The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed swot analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

According to a new market research study titled Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market – global analysis and forecasts by type, application and end user, the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market is expected to high growth in 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a cagr from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each geography and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, pest analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

• what will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• what are the key factors driving the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market?

• what are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market?

• what are the challenges to market growth?

• who are the key vendors in this market space?

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market – Key Points Covered

• Key Facts

• Business Description

• Financial Overview

• Product Portfolio

• SWOT Analysis

• Key Developments

Download PDF Sample: bit.ly/2SNDlv3

About us

The insight partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.