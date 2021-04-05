Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Revenue, Demand, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The global radiofrequency ablation devices market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such as the advantage of radiofrequency ablation over other ablation medical procedures, the success rate of radiofrequency are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome where success rates are low and burning sensation at the treatment site of tissue are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market are

Boston scientific corporation

Medtronic Inc

Stryker

Cosman Medical, Inc.

Jude Medical

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) services, LLC

Angiodynamics

RF Medical Co, Ltd

AtriCure, Inc.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Segmentation

The global radiofrequency ablation devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market is segmented into Unipolar radiofrequency ablation and Bipolar radiofrequency ablation. By application, the global radiofrequency ablation devices market is categorized into Surgical Oncology, Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management, Gynecology, Cosmetology, Pain Management.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for radiofrequency ablation devices owing to the growing geriatric population, increase in cancer cases, an increase in clinical research within the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the cardiology treatment and presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region drives the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market due to the increasing prevalence of gynecology, cosmetology, pain management, and others. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global radiofrequency ablation devices market in 2017. Factors such as increased innovation and awareness about the available treatment methods fuel the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. The presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region make the market to lag within the region. A majority of the market share within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East.

