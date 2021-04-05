Smart Labels Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume & Forecast Report to 2019-2024

Overview of “Smart Labels Market” Report Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

A smart label is an item identification slip that has more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common improvements in smart labels are QR codes, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tags and specially arranged RFID tags. Smart Label, also called smart tag, is a very flat configured transponder under a conservative print-coded label, which includes chip, antenna and bonding wires as a so-called inlay. The labels are made of paper, fabric or plastics and are prepared as a paper roll with the inlays laminated between the rolled carrier and the label media for use in specially-designed printer units.

Smart Labels Market was valued at USD 6309.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 17247.4 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period.

The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Rising safety concerns and health conciseness among people are major drivers for the growth of Smart Labels market.

Scope of Global Smart Labels Market Reports –

Global smart labels market report is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, application and regions. Based upon product type, global smart labels market is segmented into RFID, electronic article surveillance label (EAS), sensing label and dynamic display label. By end-user industry, global smart labels market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, FMCG, logistics, retail, electronics, personal care, medicines and others. By application, global smart labels market is segmented into retail inventory, perishable goods and others.

Key Players for Global Smart Labels Market Reports-

Some major key players for global Smart Labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries, Inc., Alien Technology Inc., Sato Holdings Corp., Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Invengo Information Technology, Smartrac N.V., Zebra Technologies, ASK S.A., Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa., Graphic Label, Inc., and Graphic Label, Inc.

Smart Labels Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS)

Sensing Label

Dynamic Display Label

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

FMCG

Logistics

Retail

Electronics

Personal Care

Medicines

Others

By Application

Retail Inventory

Perishable Goods

Others

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Foam Plastics

Plastics and Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

