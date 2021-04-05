Smart Textile Market 2019 Industry Size, Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024
Smart textile, or smart fabrics, is fabrics that enable digital mechanisms such as a battery and a light including small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. Smart textile is fabrics that have been developed new technologies that provide added features to the wearer. Aesthetic examples contain fabrics that light up and fabrics that can change color. Some of these fabrics collect energy from the environment by harnessing vibrations, sound or heat, reacting to these inputs. The color changing and lighting scheme can also work by implanting the fabric with electronics that can power it.
The increasing adoption of smart textile across numerous applications, including sports & fitness and defense & military are expected to be the key driving force for the industry. Increasing research and development in the smart textile market along with the rising demand in emerging economies such as India and China are acting as major opportunities in the global Smart textile market. However, high price of production is restraining the growth of the market. The emergence of nanotechnology and its growing demand in smart textile industry provides opportunities to the producers of smart textile
Smart Textile Market is valued at USD 93.3 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 475.62 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 31.25% over the forecast period. Increase in standard of living, rising incomes, awareness of safety and environmentalism, advances in medical technology, expanding automotive sectors, and increased spending on healthcare factor drive the market growth.
Smart Textile Market Key Players
Intelligent Clothing Ltd.,
International Fashion Machines, Inc.
Interactive Wear AG
Vista Medical Ltd.
Nike Inc.
ONeill
Eleksen
Smart Textile Market Segmentation –
By Function
Energy harvesting
Sensing
Thermoelectricity
Luminescent
Others
By End-User Industry
Healthcare
Military and defense
Entertainment
Automotive
Sport and fitness
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
