Wealth Management Market Forecast to 2024: How it is going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Near Future

Wealth management is a professional service which combines financial & investment advice, accounting & tax services and investment portfolio management. Wealth management service providers also cover retirement planning and legal or estate planning. Wealth management occurs at least as early as 1933. Wealth management is useful in provides planning actions and gap analysis. Wealth management is divided in private and corporate sector.

This Global Wealth Management Market Report Covers Top Players Like,

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Dorsum

FIS

Finantix

Fiserv, Inc.

InvestEdge, Inc.

Objectway

Profile Software

SEI

SS&C Technologies, Inc.

Temenos

Other

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the wealth management market.

We have segmented global wealth management market as follows,

Global Wealth Management Market by Advisory Model,

Human advisory

Robo advisory

Hybrid

Global Wealth Management Market by Business Function,

Financial advice management

Portfolio, accounting, and trading management

Performance management

Risk and compliance management

Reporting

Others

Global Wealth Management Market by Server Type,

Database Servers

FTP and File Storage Servers

DNS Server

Analytics Servers

Global Wealth Management Market by Deployment Model,

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Wealth Management Market by End-User,

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Global Wealth Management Market by Region,

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of MEA

