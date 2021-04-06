2028 Report on Global Fire Damper Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Fire Damper market was valued at $11570 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $18950 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fire Damper from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fire Damper market.
Leading players of Fire Damper including:
TROX
Ruskin
FLAKT WOODS
Greenheck
Actionair
HALTON
Rf-Technologies
Nailor
Flamgard Calidair
MP3
Aldes
Lorient
KOOLAIR
BSB Engineering Services
Ventilation Systems JSC
Klimaoprema
Lloyd Industries
Celmec
Systemair
Air Management Inc
AMALVA
ALNOR Systems
Tecno-ventil SpA
NCA Manufacturing, Inc
TANGRA
Chongqing Eran
Shandong Zhongda
Jingjiang Nachuan
Suzhou Foundation
Dezhou Changxing
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Manual Fire Dampers
Motorized Fire Dampers
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Marine
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
