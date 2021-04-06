2028 Report on Global LPG Cylinder Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
LPG Cylinder market was valued at $2856 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $5370 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for LPG Cylinder from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the LPG Cylinder market.
Leading players of LPG Cylinder including:
Amtrol-Alfa
Worthington Industries
Sahamitr Pressure Container
Mauria Udyog
Manchester Tank
Aygaz
Butagaz
Bhiwadi Cylinders
EVAS
Hexagon Ragasco
Faber Industrie
Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)
MetalMate
VÍTKOVICE
Luxfer Gas Cylinders
SAHUWALA CYLINDERS
MBG
Aburi Composites
Huanri
Hebei Baigong
Jiangsu Minsheng
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
LPG Steel Cylinders
LPG Composite Cylinders
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Household
Automotive
Industrial
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
