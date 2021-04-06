2028 Report on Global Rail Wheel Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Rail Wheel market was valued at $2830 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $3850 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.84% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Rail Wheel from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Rail Wheel market.

Leading players of Rail Wheel including:

NSSMC

Interpipe

EVRAZ NTMK

Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

Bonatrans

Ministry of Steel

Amsted Rail

Semco

Arrium

Kolowag

MWL Brasil Rodas & Eixos Ltda.

Masteel

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Datong ABC Castings Company

Xinyang Tonghe wheels

Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment

Jinxi Axle

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Rolled Rail Wheel

Forged Rail Wheel

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

High-speed Trains

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Locos

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]