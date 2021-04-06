2028 Report on Global Solenoid Valve Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Solenoid Valve market was valued at $865 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1420 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Solenoid Valve from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Solenoid Valve market.

Leading players of Solenoid Valve including:

ASCO

Kendrion

Danfoss

Parker

Bürkert

SMC

Norgren

CKD

CEME

Sirai

Saginomiya

ODE

Takasago Electric

YPC

PRO UNI-D

Airtac

Zhejiang Sanhua

Anshan Electromagnetic Value

Zhejiang Yongjiu

Juliang Valve

YONG CHUANG

Dongjiang Valves

Shanghai Kangyuan

Ningbo KeXing

Sanlixin

Shanghai Taiming

Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory

Chongqing Dunming

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Two-way Valve

Three-way Valve

Four-way Valve

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Home appliance

Automobile

General industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

