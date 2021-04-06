4K TV Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

4K TVs are specially designed high-resolution TVs with a display resolution of about 4,000 pixels. The 4K TV market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing popularity of enhanced displays, better viewer experience, and increasing number of 4K video streaming by various platforms like YouTube and Netflix. However, the higher cost of these televisions is impacting negatively on the growth of 4K TV market in the current market scenario.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Changhong,Haier Inc.,Hisense International, Co., LTD,LG Electronics,Panasonic Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,Sharp Corporation,Sony Corporation,Toshiba Corporation, and VIZIO, Inc.

The global 4K TV market is segmented on the basis of screen size, and end user. Based on screen-size, the market is segmented as below 52 Inches, 52-65 Inches, and above 65 inches. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as residential and commercial.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 4K TV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways 4K TV Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics 4K TV Market Analysis- Global Analysis 4K TV Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Screen Size Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape 4K TV Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

