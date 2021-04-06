Account-Based Marketing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2025 | Demandbase, InsideView, 6Sense, Act-On, Software, AdDaptive Intelligence, Albacross

Global Account-Based Marketing Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Account-based marketing (ABM), also known as key account marketing, is a strategic approach to business marketing based on account awareness in which an organization considers and communicates with individual prospect or customer accounts as markets of one.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Demandbase, InsideView, 6Sense, Act-On, Software, AdDaptive Intelligence, Albacross, Celsius GKK International, Drift, Engagio, Evergage, HubSpot, Integrate, Iterable, Jabmo, Kwanzoo, Lattice Engines, Madison Logic, Marketo, MRP, Radius Intelligence

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the ABM market by regions, as ABM solutions have already penetrated in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of half of the world’s mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising trend of online shopping experience, and the increasing internet connection and speed in the region.

This report focuses on the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To analyze global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

