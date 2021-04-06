Air Cargo Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 4.1% during 2027 | Key Players are DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways

The global air cargo market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Air Cargo Market to 2027 by Type (Air Mail and Air Freight); Service (Express and Regular); and End User (Retail, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the air cargo market is estimated to reach US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027 from US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This report provides in depth study of “Air Cargo Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Air Cargo Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Air Cargo Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the Major Players In Air Cargo Market:

DHL International GmbH

Lufthansa Cargo AG

FedEx

Emirates SkyCargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

ANA Cargo

EtihadCargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

An exclusive Air Cargo Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Cargo Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Air Cargo Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in air cargo market are mainly focusing towards strategic partnerships with airport authorities, joint ventures, offering additional services and inaugurating new hubs across the world to compete efficiently. Most of the market initiative were observed in Europe and Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing air cargo traffic. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Fedex entered into a deal with Bahrain airport to expand freight complex at the airport along with the operation as a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) logistics hub.

2019: Cargolux announced the enhancement of the capacity with the addition of two B747Fs and thus increase the fleet size.

2018: Lufthansa Cargo and China Post Group Corp signed a strategic cooperation that has the cargo capacity scope of a weekly Boeing 777 freighter on the Shanghai (PVG) – Frankfurt (FRA) route. The companies’ further aims to jointly build a more stabilized as well as comprehensive channel of air cargo transportation connecting Europe and China.

Air Cargo Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Global Air cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Air Cargo Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Australia China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



