Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others), Application (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, Speech Recognition, and Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, and Others), Processing type (Edge and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Overview:

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.

Key Benefits for Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Application

Machine Learning

Deep Learning (Image Recognition, Computer Vision)

Predictive Analysis

Others

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Translation

Classification & Clustering

Information Extraction

Robotic Process Automation

Speech Recognition

Speech to Text

Text to Speech

Others (Expert Systems, Planning, and Scheduling)

By Technology

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module

Others

By Processing Type

Edge

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm

Adapteva

UC-Davis

Mythic

Others

