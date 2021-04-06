Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Advanced Card SystemsAtosCubic Transportation SystemsFare LogisticsGMVLG CorporationNXP SemiconductorsOmron CorpSamsungScheidt & BachmannSiemensSony CorporationSingapore Technologies Electronics LimitedThales GroupTrapeze GroupVix Technology)

Scope of the Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Report

This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by Type

Magnetic Strip

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Subway Station

Cinema

Stadium

TRAIN STATION

Airport

Other

