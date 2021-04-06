Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends – Forecast to 2027 | Airbiquity, Continental AG, Fujitsu, Harman International Industries

The New Report “Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Airbiquity Inc, Continental AG, Fujitsu Ltd, Harman International Industries Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Movimento Inc, Nvidia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc

The global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership p & collaborations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) market based on product, source and application.

