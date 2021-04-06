Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019 Size, Share, Global Growth Analysis 2023

The global Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market is expected to witness 15% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2025.

Market Highlights

Over-the-air (OTA) update systems have become an integral part of automotive industry due to the digitalization in automobile industry, globally. The use of OTA technology helps enhance vehicle performance, safety, and driving experience. There are a wide variety of OTA software applications in automobiles, including auto mechanical software, connectivity software, auto driver software, entertainment, safety and navigation software. The OTA solutions allow consumers to access new features and functions post-sale that enable a direct connection between an automotive OEM and the vehicle owner.

The wide use of OTA technologies, such as SOTA and FOTA in electric vehicles and the increasing production of electric vehicles in countries, such as China, Germany, Norway, and Japan drive the automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market. In addition, the support from governments for the setup of ICT infrastructure, rising purchasing power, and rising lifestyles are set to accelerate the market growth.

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7606

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market include HARMAN International (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Airbiquity Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

The major players in this market have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, product launch, collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions. The growth of the market vendors is dependent on the market conditions, government support, and industry development. Thus, the vendors should focus on expanding, geographically and improving the services.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive OTA updates is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to growing production and sales of electric vehicles from China and Japan. Moreover, the rise in the number of connected car devices and growing communication and IT infrastructure across the country, are expected to boost the demand for automotive OTA updates. Furthermore, the growing industrialization and infrastructure development, across the region, accelerate the growth of this market.

North America automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players, such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), and Airbiquity Inc. (US).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market by technology, application, propulsion, vehicle type, and region.

By Technology

Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)

Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)

By Application

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Infotainment

Safety & Security

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Others

By Propulsion

ICE Vehicle

Electric VehicleBattery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. DEFINITION

2.2.2. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4. LIMITATIONS

2.3. RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1. PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2. SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5. FORECAST MODEL

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1. THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3. THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4. SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2. VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.2. MARKET DRIVERS

4.3. MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5. MARKET TRENDS

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]