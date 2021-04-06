Biologic Excipients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Statistics, and Forecast 2019-2025
Biologic excipients are substances other than the pharmacologically active drug component, which are included in the biologic drug manufacturing process or are contained in a finished pharmaceutical product dosage form. They facilitate formulation design and perform a range of functions such as increasing lubricity, enhancing flow ability, and improving compressibility, among others. Increasing demand for biologic excipients coupled with growing demand for extended-release or sustained-release formulations are driving the growth of the biologic excipients market globally.
The global Biologic Excipients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biologic Excipients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biologic Excipients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF Corporation
FMC Corporation
Wacker
Evonik Industries AG
Ashland Global Holdings Inc
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
Roquette Freres S.A
Dow Chemical
Colorcon Inc
Signet Chemical Co. Pvt. Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polymers
Sugar Alcohols
Polysorbates
Inorganic Salts
Amino Acids
Surfactants
Others
Segment by Application
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Contract Research Organizations/Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Research Organizations
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Biologic Excipients Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Biologic Excipients Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Biologic Excipients Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Biologic Excipients Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Biologic Excipients Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Biologic Excipients Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biologic Excipients Business
Chapter Eight: Biologic Excipients Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Biologic Excipients Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
