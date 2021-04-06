Cellular IoT Market to 2027 Technological Development, Business Opportunities and Future Growth Analysis- Gemalto NV, Mediatek, Qualcomm, Sierra Wireless, SIMCom Wireless, Telit Communications PLC, Texas

Cellular IoT offers advanced connectivity technologies that connect billions of IoT devices to the Internet across the globe. These advanced technologies include 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) cellular technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M. Cellular IoT offers global coverage, reliable connection of IoT devices, and low-cost hardware that is required for cellular IoT connections. NB-IoT (Narrowband IoT) is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology, which is a 3GPP radio technology standard that addresses the LPWA requirements of IoT, and enables a wide range of devices and services to be connected using cellular telecommunication bands.

In the IoT architecture, connectivity plays a major role and hence, cellular operators will be in a position to add value to the IoT market. Various roles can be played by cellular operators in the IoT market. This is a deciding factor for the value that a cellular operator can add to the IoT architecture. With so many devices communicating with each other and people communicating with machines, huge amount of data will be generated and this will create a need for data storage, data transfer, and data interpretation in real time. In addition to this, it is essential that data storage and data transfer can be done at minimal cost. This is fulfilled by cellular networks. Different cellular technologies are evolving in terms of functionality and new radio access technologies to form an effective solution and offering tailored IoT services. These cellular technologies include: WCDMA, GSM, LTE, and 5G.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, Mediatek Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, and Sierra Wireless. Also, SIMCom Wireless, Telit Communications PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, U-blox Holding AG, and ZTE Corporation

“Global Cellular IoT Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cellular IoT market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Cellular IoT market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end-user industry, and geography. The global Cellular IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

