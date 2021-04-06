Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Avaya, Cisco, Huawei, Polycom, Blue Jeans and more…
Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market
Cloud-based video conferencing or video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) allows two or more locations to communicate by simultaneous two-sided audio and video transmissions. In cloud solutions, cloud server is used to transfer, access, and storage data. Video conferencing is different from videophone calls as the former is designed to process multiple locations rather than individuals. VCaaS provides organizations the benefits of high-quality HD video conferencing technology without any major investment in hardware, infrastructure, and network. Cloud-based video conferencing makes video transmissions easily accessible to anyone at any point of time from anywhere.
With the rising globalization of business organizations worldwide, need for flexible, scalable and cost effective communication techniques has grown substantially since the past few years. Video conferencing is a viable solution for organizations to organize online conference thereby eliminating the costs related to traveling and accommodation. Likewise, video conferencing acts as a boon for business entities having multiple geographical locations requiring frequent collaboration. Video conferencing solutions are available both; on-premise as well as cloud-based. This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avaya
Cisco Systems
Huawei Investment & Holdings
Polycom
Blue Jeans Network
Fuze
LifeSize Communications
StarLeaf
Videxio
Vidyo
Zoom Video Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
ICT
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-based Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
