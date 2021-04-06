Coiled Tubing Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2026

The Coiled Tubing market is anticipated to reach over USD 5,694 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the onshore location segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.A significant growth in demand for energy, increasing industrialization, and rising demand for horizontal drilling are major factors driving the growth of the Coiled Tubing Market. The demand for coiled tubing is increasing owing to supportive government initiatives, and favorable regulatory framework. Other driving factors include growing demand for natural gas as a fuel and growth in exploration and production activities. Increasing demand from developing nations, development of unconventional oil blocks, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

North America Coiled Tubing Market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high economic growth in the region, growth in drilling and exploration industries, and growing energy demand are factors expected to drive the market growth. The increasing trend of horizontal drilling, increasing demand for oil and gas in production of power and transportation applications, growing urbanization, and increasing industrialization in countries of North America are further expected to support the Coiled Tubing Market growth. Rising shale gas explorations, increasing operating cost for extracting oil from existing wells, rising demand for natural gas as fuel in the region, and supportive regulatory framework are factors expected to further provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070749

Well-known companies profiled in the Coiled Tubing Market report include Halliburton Co., Weatherford International Ltd., Baker Hughes, Trican Well Service Ltd, Cudd Energy Services, Schlumberger Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., C&J Energy Services, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., and Archer Limited. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Coiled Tubing Market Insights

3.1. Coiled Tubing – Industry snapshot

3.2. Coiled Tubing – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Coiled Tubing Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Coiled Tubing – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Coiled Tubing Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Coiled Tubing Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Coiled Tubing Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5. Degree of competition

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10070749

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609