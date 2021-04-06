CONCRETE PUMP MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Concrete Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The stationary pumps segment accounted for the major shares of the concrete pump market.

Due to the Economic stimulus plan in China since 2010, the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew rapidly in the beginning of 2010s, and the consumption of truck-mounted concrete pump grew to 9935 in 2011. SANY, Zoomline and Putzmeister became the leading truck-mounted concrete pump manufacturers around the world.

The worldwide market for Concrete Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Concord Concrete Pumps

JUNJIN

Putzmeister

SCHWING Stetter

LIEBHERR

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Apollo Inffratech

Reinert Concrete Pumps

PCP Group

REED

Olinpump

DY Concrete Pumps

Alliance Concrete Pumps

KCP

AQUARIUS ENGINEERS

McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Specialized Pumps

Stationary Pumps

Truck-Mounted Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps

