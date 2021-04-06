Conference Calls Services Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Zoom, Cisco Webex, Onstream Media Corporation, Dialpad, ConferenceCalls, Arkadin

Global Conference Calls Services Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Conference Calls Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conference Calls Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A conference call is a telephone call in which someone talks to several people at the same time. The conference calls may be designed to allow the called party to participate during the call, or the call may be set up so that the called party merely listens into the call and cannot speak. It is sometimes called ATC (audio tele-conference).

Conference call services has evolved many industries through its services and has totally changed the procedure or the way of working of the corporate enterprises as well as other industries. The shift from audio to video conferencing is taking a huge hike in the conference call services market, as it provides more flexibility and is more user friendly while saving the resources such as time and money of any enterprise or individual.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Zoom, Cisco Webex, Onstream Media Corporation, Dialpad, ConferenceCalls, Arkadin, PGi, AT Conference, GlobalMeet, InterCall Online

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Conference Call Services

Cloud-based Conference Call Services

Managed Conference Call Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Enterprises

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Zoom

12.1.1 Zoom Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Conference Calls Services Introduction

12.1.4 Zoom Revenue in Conference Calls Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Zoom Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Webex

12.2.1 Cisco Webex Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Conference Calls Services Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Webex Revenue in Conference Calls Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Webex Recent Development

12.3 Onstream Media Corporation

12.3.1 Onstream Media Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Conference Calls Services Introduction

12.3.4 Onstream Media Corporation Revenue in Conference Calls Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Onstream Media Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Dialpad

