Container Homes Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Container Homes Market by Container Type (New Container and Old/Scrap Container), Offering (Factory Built and On-Site Built), Architecture Type (Tiny Houses, Duplex/Bungalows, and Multistory Buildings/Apartments), Construction Type (Fixed and Movable), and End User (Residential Homes, Recreational Homes, Emergency Homes, and Nursing Homes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Container Homes Market Overview:

The global container homes market size is expected to reach $73,070.5 million by 2025, from $44,768.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Container homes are prefabricated architectures developed using new and old shipping containers made from steel. The homes developed using containers are affordable and sustainable as compared to traditional homes. Companies such as SG Blocks Inc. and Giant Homes are some of the leading players in the container homes market.

There is a rapid increase in the demand for container homes, owing to reduction in construction cost & time and government initiative toward green building concept. Furthermore, the container homes are very compact in size and can be moved from one location to another. Thus, these homes are easy to install. Therefore, they are also majorly adopted in the developed economies where limited availability of space is the major constraint. Moreover, lack of housing units, increase in focus toward adoption of affordable housing structures, and rise in need for construction in developed companies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to prefabricated container homes manufacturers. However, the high risk of corrosion to old containers, shorter life span, and increased investment required on heating & cooling systems are expected to hinder the growth of container homes market.

The global container homes market is segmented into container type, offering, architecture type, construction type, end user, and region. Based on container type, the market is divided into new/idle containers and old/scrap containers. The offering segment is bifurcated into factory-built homes and on-site built homes. By architecture type the market is classified into tiny houses, duplex/bungalows, and multistory buildings/apartments.

Based on construction type, the market is sub-segmented into fixed and movable homes. Based on end user, it is categorized into residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, and nursing homes. The residential homes segment is anticipated to dominate the global container homes market throughout the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the report include Anderco Pte Ltd., Container Homes USA, Giant Containers, HONOMOBO, Royal Wolf., SG Blocks, Inc., Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries, and Temohousing.

Container Homes Key Market Segments:

By Solution

New/Idle Container

Old/Scrap Container

By Offering

Factory Built

On-Site Built

By Architecture Type

Tiny House

Duplex/Bungalow

Multistory Building/Apartments

By Construction Type

Fixed

Movable

By End User

Residential Homes

Recreational Homes

Emergency Homes

Nursing Home

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Anderco Pte Ltd.

Container Homes USA

Giant Containers

HONOMOBO

Royal Wolf.

SG Blocks, Inc.

Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd.

Speed House Group of Companies.

Supertech Industries

Temohousing

